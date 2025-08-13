ULA’s Vulcan Rocket Completes First Space Force Mission

United Launch Alliance’s next‑generation Vulcan Centaur rocket successfully executed its first U.S. Space Force mission, lifting off from Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 41 at 8:56 p.m. EDT on August 12 and beginning a multi‑hour, direct‑to‑geosynchronous orbit profile for USSF‑106.

The milestone marks Vulcan’s inaugural National Security Space Launch and underscores its role replacing ULA’s Atlas V and already‑retired Delta family with a domestically powered launcher built for high‑energy GEO insertions.

ULA ended live commentary shortly after upper‑stage ignition due to mission sensitivities, but officials confirmed the flight’s objective to deliver the payload stack directly to GEO using the high‑performance Centaur V upper stage.

The manifest included the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Navigation Technology Satellite‑3 (NTS‑3), the military’s first experimental PNT satellite in nearly five decades, designed to test reprogrammable signals, anti‑jamming tactics, and advanced phased‑array beam steering to bolster GPS resilience.

Configured with four GEM 63XL solid boosters and twin BE‑4 main engines, Vulcan generated nearly 3 million pounds of thrust off the pad, with boosters jettisoned around 90 seconds after liftoff before first‑stage cutoff and Centaur V takeover. Space Force officials framed the mission as a pivotal transition away from Russian engines and toward assured access with at least two independent U.S. providers for critical national security payloads.

The successful USSF‑106 flight cements Vulcan’s certification for sensitive missions and advances a cadence aimed at direct‑to‑GEO deliveries, a core requirement for future classified deployments. With remaining Atlas V vehicles reserved for civilian assignments, ULA now pivots to a steadier national security manifest as Vulcan becomes its primary platform for high‑energy, precision GEO operations.