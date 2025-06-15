UMB Bank (NASDAQ: UMBF) Sells 1,133 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

UMB Bank n.a. has significantly reduced its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI), a leading provider in the industrial products sector. According to the company’s latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, UMB Bank n.a. sold 1,133 shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter of 2025, representing a sharp decrease of 86.8% in its holdings.

Following the sale, the bank now holds just 172 shares of Valmont Industries, valued at approximately $49,000 at the end of the reporting period.

This move comes amid a period of notable activity among institutional investors in Valmont Industries. The company, which boasts a market capitalization of $6.5 billion and a share price hovering around $322, remains heavily owned by institutions, with hedge funds and other large investors accounting for nearly 88% of its outstanding shares. Major shareholders include Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc., and Neuberger Berman Group LLC, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Despite the reduction by UMB Bank n.a., other institutional players have recently increased their stakes in Valmont Industries. For example, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd and Quarry LP both reported substantial increases in their holdings during the last quarter, signaling ongoing interest in the company’s growth trajectory.

Valmont Industries has delivered solid financial performance, with a trailing twelve-month revenue of $4.1 billion, an earnings per share of $17.20, and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. The company’s stock has gained over 19% in the past year, outpacing the broader sector and reflecting investor optimism about its future earnings potential.

In summary, while UMB Bank n.a.’s recent sale marks a significant reduction in its exposure to Valmont Industries, the company continues to attract strong institutional interest. The broader trend among major shareholders suggests continued confidence in Valmont’s market position and growth outlook, even as individual institutions adjust their portfolios in response to evolving market conditions.