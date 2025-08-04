United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) Stock Struggles After Q2 Earnings Miss and Soft Outlook for 2025

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) closed at $85.65 on Monday, up 1.36% for the day, amid ongoing volatility in the logistics sector. Despite today’s uptick, UPS stock has faced a sharp decline over the past year, down more than 32% from its 52-week high of $144.87, and trading near recent lows.

UPS recently reported second-quarter revenue of $21.2 billion, exceeding analyst forecasts. However, earnings per share came in at $1.55, slightly below expectations.

The company’s international business provided a bright spot, with revenue up 2.6% year over year to $4.5 billion, but softness in the U.S. small package market and restrained manufacturing activity weighed on overall profitability.

The company is actively pursuing a major cost-reduction program targeting $3.5 billion in savings for 2025, streamlined by network reconfiguration and efficiency initiatives. UPS has also maintained a healthy dividend, with forward yield near 6%, and aims to pay out $5.5 billion to shareholders this year.

Even so, concerns about uncertain macroeconomic conditions, shifting trade dynamics, and lack of formal forward guidance have contributed to investor caution and continued stock price pressure.

As the world’s largest parcel delivery service, UPS is navigating an industry in transition. While the company’s commitment to efficiency gains and dividend reliability underpin long-term shareholder value, investors remain focused on how UPS will adapt to changing global trade patterns and whether it can reignite sustained growth in a competitive environment.