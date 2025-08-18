United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Forecast for 2025, 2026, and 2030

United Parcel Service (UPS) remains a key player in global logistics and e-commerce, attracting close attention from investors seeking robust long-term growth.

According to recent analyst consensus, UPS stock is currently priced at $87.43, with a 12-month average price forecast of $124.25 among 25 analysts, suggesting a potential upside of 42.11%. Price targets range from $75 to $180, demonstrating diverse opinions based on shifting market conditions and sector performance.

For 2025, UPS is expected to experience moderate volatility. Analyst projections indicate that the stock could reach a minimum of $81.25 in August, a maximum of $87.52, and an average price near $84.51. The monthly average for 2025 is forecast around $86.81, with a yearly maximum of $95.87.

However, the year-end projection marks a 9.65% decline compared to the year’s peak, reflecting a cautious stance amid potential market headwinds.

Looking ahead to 2026, the outlook turns more optimistic. Predictions for UPS stock price range from $71.07 to $100.40, with steady recovery as supply chain efficiencies and global demand improve. February is anticipated to deliver the highest price point, while September signals stable trading. Analysts expect that UPS will benefit from stronger financial performance and better industry dynamics during this period.

By 2030, forecasts suggest UPS will continue on a sustained upward trajectory, supported by long-term sector trends and the company’s strong market position. While specific targets for 2030 vary, the consensus points to ongoing growth fueled by expansion in e-commerce and logistics.

This sustained outlook indicates the possibility of attractive long-term capital appreciation for investors who remain patient and focused on logistics sector fundamentals.

Ultimately, UPS’s future stock performance will depend on logistics industry demand, company-specific earnings, and global economic trends.

The consensus among market observers is positive, with the average analyst indicating significant growth potential over the next twelve months and beyond. Investors should evaluate market sentiment, financial performance, and global conditions before making investment decisions.