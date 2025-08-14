UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) Completes $3.3 Billion Acquisition of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) After DOJ Settlement

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has finalized its $3.3 billion, all-cash acquisition of the Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice provider Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED), significantly expanding its footprint in the in-home care market.

The deal, executed through UnitedHealth’s Optum unit, closed after the companies agreed to significant divestitures to resolve a legal challenge from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) over antitrust concerns.

The acquisition faced substantial regulatory hurdles after being announced in June 2023. The DOJ, joined by several states, filed a lawsuit to block the merger, arguing it would reduce competition and could lead to higher prices for home healthcare services. The settlement, reached in August 2025, cleared the path for the deal’s completion.

This transaction makes UnitedHealth’s Optum the largest home health provider in the nation, building on its 2023 acquisition of LHC Group. The addition of Amedisys, which provides home health, hospice, and high-acuity care services through more than 500 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, strengthens Optum’s focus on value-based care and integrated health services.

Amedisys shareholders approved the acquisition in September 2023. The deal for $101 per share in cash positions Optum to integrate Amedisys’s network of approximately 18,000 employees and over 450,000 annual patients into its growing platform.

The move underscores a broader industry trend of healthcare giants investing heavily in the in-home care sector to manage patient outcomes and costs more effectively.