UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stock price target lowered to $337 by Bernstein SocGen

UnitedHealth Group’s stock price target was lowered to $337 by Bernstein and SocGen following recent analyst reviews. The adjustment reflects what the firms describe as a “lower earnings starting point” for UnitedHealth in 2025. Despite the reduced target—from a previous estimate of $377—analysts at Bernstein have maintained their Outperform rating on the stock.

They noted expectations for the company’s 2025 earnings per share to land in the $20 to $21 range, highlighting ongoing challenges that could affect performance, including softer revenue growth and sector headwinds.

The revised target places UnitedHealth’s outlook below the broader analyst consensus but signals continued confidence in the company’s long-term competitive position within the health insurance sector.