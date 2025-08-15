UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) Stock Soars After Berkshire Hathaway Reveals $1.6 Billion Stake

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has placed a major bet on a recovery at UnitedHealth Group, disclosing a new $1.6 billion stake in the insurance giant. The investment, which amounts to 5 million shares, was revealed in a recent regulatory filing and sent UnitedHealth’s stock soaring 10% in premarket trading.

The move is a significant vote of confidence in a company that has faced a brutal year. UnitedHealth’s market value was slashed by $300 billion after a series of crises, including a massive cyberattack, a Department of Justice probe, and the abrupt resignation of its CEO. Berkshire’s investment signals a belief that the market has over-punished the industry leader.

Berkshire’s bet appears to be a classic value play, acquiring a resilient, market-leading company at a steep discount. Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio well below the industry average, UnitedHealth’s strong fundamentals and diversified business across its insurance and Optum health services arms likely attracted the famed investors.

Recent developments seem to support this optimistic outlook. The focus of the DOJ’s probe has reportedly shifted away from the company’s core insurance business, and significant insider stock purchases by new CEO Stephen Hemsley and other executives signal a renewal of internal confidence, suggesting the healthcare giant may be poised for a turnaround.