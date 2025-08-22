UnitedHealth (UNH) Group Gains 1.62% to $308.29 Amid Healthcare Sector Recovery

UnitedHealth Group shares closed Friday at $308.29, up $4.91 or 1.62% as the healthcare giant continued its recovery from earlier lows following the company’s restored full-year outlook in July.

The stock’s advance reflected broader market optimism and improved sentiment around the managed care sector as investors position ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium.

Friday’s trading saw UNH open at $306.10 before climbing to a daily high of $310.68, with the stock finding support above the $304 level. The modest gain adds to the company’s recent momentum, with shares rising approximately 11.49% over the past week and 7.33% for the month, though the stock remains down significantly from its 52-week high of $621.24.

Outlook Restoration Provides Foundation

The current price action builds on UnitedHealth’s decision in July to re-establish its 2025 financial outlook after suspending guidance in May due to elevated medical costs and operational challenges.

The company now projects revenues of $445.5-$448.0 billion and adjusted earnings of at least $16.00 per share for 2025, though management warned that earnings growth would resume in 2026.

Trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 with a dividend yield of 2.91%, UNH offers relatively attractive valuations compared to historical levels. The company’s market capitalization stands at approximately $274.74 billion, reflecting its position as one of the largest healthcare companies globally.

Despite the recent gains, UNH shares trade at a significant discount to their peak levels, presenting both opportunity and risk as the company works to address operational challenges while maintaining its leadership position in managed care and healthcare services through its UnitedHealthcare and Optum divisions.