UPS (NYSE: UPS) Shares Slide 9% After Profit Miss as Revenue Beats Forecast Amid Economic Headwinds

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares fell 9.21% to $92.23 on Tuesday, marking a sharp reaction from investors after the logistics giant reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results and withheld full-year guidance for the second consecutive quarter.

UPS posted consolidated revenue of $21.2billion, surpassing analyst expectations despite a 2.7% year-over-year decline, but adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.55—slightly below the anticipated $1.56 and down from $1.79 a year earlier.

This rare profit miss was coupled with no new guidance on annual revenue or operating profit, deepening uncertainty for shareholders already wary of escalating global trade tensions.

Management cited “macroeconomic uncertainty” and significant impacts from new U.S. tariffs on low-value shipments from China, which have dented demand on critical e-commerce routes.

Domestic revenues fell 0.8% to $14.08billion as volume slid and growth in revenue per piece failed to fully offset softness in the U.S. market, while international revenue rose 2.6% to $4.49billion, and supply chain revenue dropped nearly 18% on last year’s divestiture of the Coyote freight-brokerage unit.

UPS’s operating margin narrowed to an adjusted 8.8%, versus 9.5% a year prior, and the company maintained its capital deployment plans with about $5.5billion in anticipated dividends this year.

Despite ongoing investments in strategic network reconfiguration and cost cutting—including a voluntary buyout program for U.S. delivery drivers—investors are signaling caution amid persistent demand volatility, higher labor costs, and a lack of visibility on recovery in global shipping flows.

Tuesday’s stock slump brings UPS’s year-to-date losses to nearly 20%, underscoring both the company’s sensitivity to macro pressures and the market’s desire for clearer direction on growth amid turbulent trade and freight markets.