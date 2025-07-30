US Economy Roars Back with 3% GDP Growth, Shattering Forecasts

The US economy recovered strongly in the second quarter of 2025, according to new GDP data. This news comes as a relief after a decline earlier in the year. Real gross domestic product (GDP) grew at an annual rate of 3.0% from April to June, exceeding forecasts of about 2.3% and rebounding from a 0.5% drop in the first quarter.

The recovery was driven by changes in trade. In the first quarter, imports surged as businesses stocked up on goods before President Trump’s tariffs took effect. However, imports fell significantly in the spring, which helped boost GDP, since imports are subtracted from total economic output.

This situation shows how tariff policies can create fluctuations in economic data. The negative impact of pre-tariff stockpiling was unwound in the latest quarter, leading to a strong GDP rise.

Consumer spending, a key part of the US economy, increased at a 1.4% annual rate, up from 0.5% in the previous quarter. However, business investment slowed down. Real final sales to private consumers, an important measure that excludes trade and government spending, grew at a more modest 1.2% rate, suggesting that core growth is still weak.

Despite the strong quarterly numbers, economists warn that the underlying momentum may be weaker than it seems. Much of the growth appears linked to temporary trade changes due to tariffs, with signs that business investment and private demand are losing steam.

The average growth rate for the first half of 2025 is about 1.25%, which is below the nearly 3% rate seen in recent years.

With ongoing global trade tensions and political challenges, analysts caution that the economy could slow down again in the second half of the year, keeping financial markets alert for new developments from both policy and economic changes.