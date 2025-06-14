US Issues Strong Travel Advisory for Dominican Republic, Italy, Germany, Jamaica, and Other Popular Destinations, Alerting Travelers to Heightened Crime Threats

Travelers planning vacations to some of the world’s most sought-after destinations are being urged to take extra safety precautions.

The US State Department has issued and updated multiple travel advisories, specifically highlighting increased risks of crime, terrorism, and other security concerns in countries including the Dominican Republic, Italy, Germany, and Jamaica. These warnings are designed to help Americans make informed decisions and stay safe while abroad.

Dominican Republic:

The Dominican Republic continues to be a favorite for American tourists, thanks to its beautiful beaches and all-inclusive resorts. However, a recent State Department update has reemphasized the risk of violent crime, even in areas with a strong police presence.

The advisory, updated on June 12, 2025, maintains a Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” alert, urging travelers to avoid displaying wealth, be cautious when meeting people from online in secluded locations, and always stay aware of their surroundings.

Crimes such as robbery, homicide, and sexual assault are cited as ongoing concerns. The State Department recommends traveling in groups, keeping valuables out of sight, and not using phones openly in public areas. Despite these warnings, the country remains a popular and generally safe destination for those who stick to well-known tourist areas.

Italy:

Italy, a top European travel destination, has seen its travel advisory level raised from Level 1 to Level 2. The primary reason for this change is the increased risk of terrorism. The advisory warns that terrorist attacks could occur with little or no warning, targeting tourist spots, transportation hubs, shopping centers, hotels, and other public areas.

Americans are advised to stay alert, monitor local media for updates, and be prepared to adjust their plans if necessary. The State Department also encourages travelers to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for emergency alerts.

Germany:

While not as prominently featured in recent alerts as Italy or the Dominican Republic, Germany is also under a Level 2 “Exercise Increased Caution” advisory due to the ongoing threat of terrorism. Travelers are reminded to be vigilant, especially in crowded public spaces and at major events.

Jamaica:

Jamaica’s travel advisory was recently downgraded from Level 3 to Level 2, but travelers are still urged to exercise increased caution due to crime and limited medical services. Violent crime, including homicide, armed robbery, and sexual assault, remains a concern, particularly outside of tourist areas.

Visitors are advised to avoid walking or driving at night, stay away from public buses and isolated areas, and secure comprehensive travel insurance, as most Jamaican medical facilities do not accept US health insurance.

Other Popular Destinations

Several other popular tourist destinations are also under Level 2 advisories for similar reasons—crime, terrorism, or both. Travelers should always check the latest State Department advisories before booking trips and while abroad.

FAQs