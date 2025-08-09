US licenses Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to export chips to China, official says

The US Commerce Department has begun issuing licenses allowing Nvidia to export its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, removing a key barrier to the company’s access to a critical market, a US official said.

The move follows a July assurance from Washington that licenses would be granted and comes after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang met with President Donald Trump this week, according to reports.

The H20 is a China-specific, lower-spec GPU designed to comply with US export controls, which had tightened in April and temporarily halted shipments pending case-by-case licensing.

Nvidia had already filed applications to resume H20 sales and prepared additional supply with contract manufacturer TSMC amid strong Chinese demand, building inventory alongside a new 300,000-unit H20 order, according to prior reports.

It was not immediately clear how many licenses have been approved, which customers can receive the chips, or the dollar value of authorized shipments, but the approvals mark a practical reopening of Nvidia’s compliant China channel after months of uncertainty.

The Bureau of Industry and Security is administering the licenses, maintaining the broader ban on Nvidia’s most advanced processors while allowing H20 exports under controls.

The decision lands alongside heightened scrutiny of illicit flows of restricted AI chips into China, with US authorities recently charging two Chinese nationals over alleged smuggling schemes involving advanced Nvidia GPUs, underscoring parallel enforcement of export rules even as lawful, licensed shipments resume.