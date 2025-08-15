Vanguard Maintains Massive $1.16 Billion Stake in SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

Vanguard Group Inc. continues to hold a substantial position in SoFi Technologies, with a stake valued at approximately $1.16 billion as of its latest filing.

The investment management giant owned nearly 100 million shares of the fintech company at the end of the most recent quarter, making it one of SoFi’s largest and most influential institutional shareholders.

This significant holding, which accounts for roughly 9% of SoFi’s total outstanding shares, represents a major vote of confidence from one of the world’s most conservative and closely-watched investors. Vanguard’s continued commitment underscores a strong belief in SoFi’s long-term growth trajectory and its disruptive potential in the financial services industry.

Vanguard’s position comes as SoFi has demonstrated impressive operational momentum, consistently growing its member base and expanding its suite of financial products.

The company has delivered strong revenue growth and has made significant strides towards sustained profitability, attracting substantial interest from institutional capital.

As a key shareholder, Vanguard’s large stake provides a powerful anchor for SoFi’s stock and validates the company’s strategic direction. The investment solidifies SoFi’s standing in the competitive fintech landscape and reflects a broader market recognition of its potential to become a mainstream financial powerhouse.