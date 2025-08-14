Vanguard Trims Trex (NYSE: TREX) Stake Slightly in Q1 as Stock Rebounds on Solid Q2 Beat

Vanguard Group reduced its position in Trex Company by 0.6% in the first quarter, selling 58,243 shares to end the period with 10,139,231 shares, or about 9.46% ownership, according to its latest 13F filing. The adjustment comes amid active institutional rebalancing across U.S. equities and ahead of Trex’s August print, which modestly beat Street expectations.

Trex reported Q2 revenue of $387.8 million, up 3% year over year and above consensus, with EPS around $0.71–$0.74 depending on basis, reflecting continued demand for composite decking despite margin pressure versus last year.

Management guided Q3 revenue to about $300 million at the midpoint, a touch below estimates, as seasonal trends and channel dynamics normalize following strong first-half sell-through.

Shares have been volatile around results, with investors weighing resilient sales against softer EPS and gross margin compression highlighted in filings. Still, operational execution remained solid: Trex delivered adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow that outpaced expectations, supported by product mix and entrenched distribution in pro and home center channels.