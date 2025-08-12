Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: VOO) First ETF to Top $700 Billion in Assets

Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: VOO) has become the first exchange-traded fund to surpass $700 billion in assets under management, highlighting the growing dominance of low-cost index investing.

The fund, which carries an expense ratio of 0.03%, now manages about $710 billion, outpacing longtime rival SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) at roughly $648 billion and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) near $645 billion. VOO overtook SPY as the world’s largest ETF earlier this year and has widened its lead amid strong equity markets and record inflows.

Year to date, VOO has attracted between $74 billion and $82 billion in net new assets, putting it on track for another $100 billion-plus inflow year after setting a record in 2024. The milestone underscores investors’ preference for low-fee, tax-efficient vehicles during a period of heightened market volatility and sustained demand for U.S. large-cap exposure.

While SPY remains the most actively traded ETF for tactical purposes, VOO’s rapid growth reflects shifting investor priorities toward long-term cost savings. Analysts note that fee sensitivity, combined with resilient S&P 500 performance, continues to drive assets toward Vanguard’s index suite — reinforcing its position as a leader in passive investment products.