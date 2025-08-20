Versor Investments LP Boosts Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stake by 64.6% as Institutional Interest Grows

Versor Investments LP substantially increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) during the first quarter of 2025, expanding its holdings by 64.6% according to regulatory filings disclosed this week.

The investment firm now holds 29,802 shares of the Canadian energy infrastructure company, valued at approximately $1.319 million based on current market prices. The significant increase reflects growing institutional confidence in Enbridge’s stable dividend-focused business model and expansion strategy.

Strong Performance Attracts Institutional Capital

Enbridge shares gained 1.73% Wednesday to close at $48.01, approaching the stock’s 52-week high of $48.21 as the energy infrastructure giant continues demonstrating consistent momentum throughout 2025. The company’s reliable cash flows and 30-year dividend growth streak have made it a favored holding among income-focused institutional investors.

The company maintains a generous dividend yield of 5.62% while achieving 30 consecutive years of dividend increases, positioning it as a defensive play during market volatility. Enbridge’s market capitalization of $104.7 billion is supported by 98% of cash flow generated from long-term contracts, providing exceptional earnings predictability.

Major Capital Investment Program Underway

Enbridge announced $2.5 billion in new investments at its 2025 investor conference, including up to $2 billion in Mainline pipeline network improvements to support growing Canadian oil production. The company reaffirmed 2025 financial guidance of C$19.4 to C$20 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

Two major solar projects are scheduled to come online in 2025, adding renewable energy diversification to the company’s traditional pipeline operations. The expansion includes a $900 million commitment to a Texas solar project announced in July, demonstrating Enbridge’s positioning for the energy transition.

Utility Acquisitions Drive Growth

The first full-year contribution from U.S. utility acquisitions and $5 billion of projects placed into service in late 2024 are expected to drive earnings growth throughout the year. These acquisitions made Enbridge’s gas distribution business the largest natural gas utility in North America.

Multiple investment firms have increased their Enbridge positions recently, with institutional investors recognizing the company’s defensive characteristics and growth prospects. The stock maintains strong analyst coverage with positive sentiment as investors seek stable income generation amid economic uncertainty.