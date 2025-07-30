Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) Shares Surge 5% as Strong Q2 Results and Upbeat Outlook Fuel Record Highs

Vertiv Holdings Co. shares surged 5.4% to close at $150.41 as investors responded enthusiastically to the company’s latest quarterly results, which exceeded Wall Street expectations and reinforced its status as a leader in critical digital infrastructure for the booming data centre sector.

For the second quarter of 2025, Vertiv reported net sales of $2.64 billion—a robust 35% increase year-over-year—driven by strong global demand for data center products and services. Adjusted diluted earnings per share climbed 42% to $0.95, topping analyst forecasts, while operating profit soared by 32% to $442 million.

Vertiv’s order momentum was impressive, with a 15% year-over-year increase in organic orders and a sequential gain of 11% from the prior quarter, reflecting broad-based strength across key regions.

Management raised full-year 2025 guidance, now projecting $10 billion in revenue and $3.80 per share in adjusted earnings, both notably higher than previous outlooks. Vertiv’s backlog hit $8.5 billion, supported by accelerating demand for high-density, AI-enabled data center solutions—a trend that the company’s leadership believes will drive sustained long-term growth.

The upbeat report drew fresh analyst upgrades and fueled renewed buying interest, with Vertiv’s stock notching another all-time high during the session.

As the data center and AI infrastructure boom continues, Vertiv’s strong execution, enhanced market position, and aggressive capacity expansion plans set the stage for further gains.