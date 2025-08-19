Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) Stock Plunges 36% Despite Weight Loss Drug Efficacy Data

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares tumbled 36% in premarket trading Tuesday despite reporting positive efficacy results for its oral weight loss drug VK2735, as investors focused on concerning dropout rates in the mid-stage clinical trial.

The biotechnology company announced that its oral tablet formulation of VK2735 demonstrated statistically significant weight reduction compared to placebo, with participants achieving up to 12.2% mean body weight reduction after 13 weeks of once-daily dosing.

The trial enrolled 280 adults who were obese or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbid condition.

High Discontinuation Rates Overshadow Efficacy

The market’s negative reaction stemmed from elevated dropout rates that raised tolerability concerns. 28% of participants who received the drug discontinued treatment, compared to 18% in the placebo group.

The most common reason for discontinuation was gastrointestinal-related adverse events, though Viking noted that most reported side effects were classified as mild to moderate in severity.

JPMorgan analysts, maintaining an “Overweight” rating, acknowledged that while VK2735’s safety profile “does not look as clean as in an early-stage study,” the oral drug still offers “strong efficacy with a manageable tolerability profile”.

The analysts noted that the 20% treatment discontinuation rate due to adverse events was high, but pointed out that the placebo arm also showed a 13% discontinuation rate.

Competitive Landscape Context

The results come amid intense competition in the oral weight loss drug market. Eli Lilly’s investigational oral drug Orforglipron recently demonstrated 12.4% average weight loss at its highest dose in late-stage studies. Notably, Lilly’s trial showed over 24% patient discontinuation at the highest doses compared to nearly 30% with placebo, suggesting tolerability challenges are industry-wide.

Viking is developing VK2735 in both oral and subcutaneous formulations for treating various metabolic disorders including obesity. The dual approach provides optionality as the company advances toward later-stage trials.