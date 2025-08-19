Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) Stock Plunges 37%: Why Some Say ‘Hold’

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) fell roughly 37% on Tuesday after mid-stage results for its oral obesity drug VK2735 showed high discontinuation rates despite strong efficacy, prompting a sharp risk-off reaction across biotech traders.

A detailed take argued for a “Hold,” pointing to notable efficacy signals, an active obesity-drug pipeline, and potential catalysts ahead even as tolerability remains the key overhang.

The oral tablet of VK2735 delivered up to about 12% mean weight loss at 13 weeks versus placebo in a Phase 2 study, placing it in a competitive range for oral incretin-class candidates, but still requiring longer-duration data to assess durability and dose optimization. Safety/tolerability: Discontinuations in the treatment arm were elevated, driven largely by GI-related adverse events, which overshadowed efficacy in the near term and fueled the drawdown. The tolerability profile will be the focus for any subsequent dose-titration, formulation, or protocol refinements.

Recent late-stage data for Eli Lilly’s oral orforglipron showed roughly 12.4% average weight loss at the highest dose with notable discontinuations, underscoring that GI tolerability is a class-wide challenge rather than Viking-specific, though VKTX will still need to show improved manageability going forward. Why “Hold” : Some analyses note VKTX remains a differentiated obesity play with both oral and subcutaneous VK2735 programs, manufacturing progress, and potential partnerships that could de-risk commercialization pathways over time. Given the efficacy signal and obesity market scale, long-term optionality exists if tolerability can be optimized in later trials.

: Some analyses note VKTX remains a differentiated obesity play with both oral and subcutaneous VK2735 programs, manufacturing progress, and potential partnerships that could de-risk commercialization pathways over time. Given the efficacy signal and obesity market scale, long-term optionality exists if tolerability can be optimized in later trials. Sentiment and volatility: Retail chatter and message volume surged, with views split between downgrade risks and “oversold” arguments; expect elevated volatility as the market digests safety versus efficacy trade-offs and awaits protocol updates or next-step study designs.

Key watch items:

Next clinical updates for oral and SC VK2735, including dose-titration strategies aimed at reducing GI events.

Any partnership news to support late-stage development and commercialization.

Regulatory feedback and timing for pivotal trials.

Given the binary nature of clinical catalysts, risk remains high; the “Hold” case hinges on Viking demonstrating improved tolerability while preserving efficacy in subsequent studies.