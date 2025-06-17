Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ: VKTX): The Biotech Stock in the Spotlight with 200% Upside Potential | VKTX Stock Price

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is rapidly emerging from the shadow of the broader Russell 2000 index to become one of the most talked-about names in the biotech sector.

While the stock has seen significant volatility, a wave of optimism is building around its high-potential drug pipeline, leading some analysts to project a potential surge of over 200%.

The company has been actively engaging with investors at major healthcare conferences in June, fueling speculation that its breakthrough therapies are nearing a pivotal stage.

At the heart of the excitement is Viking’s lead candidate, VK2735, a novel dual-agonist treatment for obesity. This drug, which targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, has already demonstrated best-in-class efficacy data in clinical trials. Following a successful Phase 2 study for its injectable version, the company is on track to initiate larger Phase 3 trials later this quarter.

Furthermore, an oral tablet formulation is advancing rapidly through a Phase 2 study that was fully enrolled ahead of schedule, reflecting immense interest from both researchers and patients and setting the stage for key data in the second half of the year.

Viking’s prospects were significantly bolstered after competitor Pfizer announced it was discontinuing its own oral obesity drug due to safety concerns. This development cleared a major competitive hurdle and positioned Viking to potentially capture a larger share of the multi-billion dollar weight-loss market. With a strong manufacturing agreement in place to support future commercialization, the company is laying the groundwork to move from development to market leader.

Wall Street has taken notice, with a chorus of bullish analyst ratings reflecting the growing confidence in Viking’s strategy. The consensus rating for the stock is a “Moderate Buy,” with several analysts setting price targets that suggest significant upside from its current trading levels.

This optimism is underpinned by a strong balance sheet, with the company reporting a cash position of over $850 million at the end of the last quarter. This financial strength provides a crucial runway to fund its ambitious late-stage clinical programs without interruption.

As Viking continues to execute on its clinical milestones, the once-underrated stock is now firmly on the radar of investors seeking the next major growth story in biotechnology.