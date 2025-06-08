Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Earnings Preview: What to Expect from $VTGN Amid Shifting Investor Sentiment | VTGN Stock

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is set to report its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2025 financial results early this week, with the announcement expected around June 10. Investors and analysts will be closely scrutinizing the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company’s performance, focusing on its cash position, operating expenses, and any updates on its pipeline for central nervous system disorders.

The report comes as the company’s stock has declined significantly over the past year, down more than 38% from its June 2024 levels, making this earnings call a critical moment for investor confidence.

Wall Street anticipates a mixed financial picture for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. Analysts forecast revenue to be in the range of $0.18 million to $0.32 million, which would represent a substantial year-over-year increase of nearly 60%. D

espite the projected revenue growth, the company is expected to post a loss per share between $0.50 and $0.53. Looking ahead, analysts maintain a bullish long-term outlook, with revenue forecast to grow over 58% annually for the next three years and a strong consensus “buy” rating, supported by a median 12-month price target of $12.00—well above its recent trading price of around $2.40.

Institutional ownership remains high at over 78%, though recent activity reflects a divided sentiment among major investors. In the last quarter, more institutional holders decreased their positions than increased them, with 35 firms trimming their stakes compared to 18 adding shares.

Hedge funds and venture capital firms collectively own over 30% of the company, with major shareholders including TCG Crossover Management, StemPoint Capital, and Nantahala Capital Management. One of the more recent notable moves was from Cubist Systematic Strategies, which initiated a new position during the first quarter.

Insider trading activity has been relatively subdued. Recent filings indicate that transactions by executives have primarily consisted of compensation-related option awards rather than significant open-market buying or selling, offering little in the way of fresh sentiment from the company’s leadership. The last major open-market purchase by an insider occurred in August 2023.

As Vistagen navigates its clinical trials and cash burn, the upcoming financial disclosures will be pivotal in shaping its trajectory and determining if it can begin to close the gap between its current stock price and analysts’ optimistic future valuations.