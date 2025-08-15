Wall Street Weighs In on Nvidia, Apple, Tesla, and More stocks

Wall Street analysts were active on Friday, issuing key ratings changes and outlooks on some of the market’s most-watched stocks. The calls spanned the tech, consumer, and industrial sectors, with notable updates on giants like Apple and Nvidia, and a significant downgrade for Tesla.

Morgan Stanley reiterated its bullish stance on Apple, maintaining an “overweight” rating. The firm expressed growing optimism, suggesting that risks from tariffs have peaked while expectations for iPhone growth remain modest, creating a favorable setup.

The bank also reaffirmed its “overweight” rating on Nvidia, assuring investors that the company’s next-generation Rubin chip platform remains on schedule for a 2026 launch.

In a notable shift, Bank of America downgraded Tesla to “neutral.” Analysts cited concerns that the company’s ambitious goal of expanding its robotaxi network to half the U.S. population by year-end faces significant regulatory hurdles, making the timeline overly aggressive.

Among other key calls, HSBC lowered its rating on Cisco to “hold,” arguing the stock is now fairly valued after a 42% run-up since last year. Conversely, JPMorgan stood by Applied Materials, maintaining an “overweight” rating despite the company’s weak guidance, viewing the issues as related to timing rather than a fundamental breakdown.

In the consumer space, Bank of America reaffirmed its “buy” rating on footwear brand Birkenstock following its strong earnings report. Meanwhile, analysts at Bernstein remained positive on Netflix, maintaining an “outperform” rating and highlighting its diversified content strategy as a path to sustainable growth.

Dell also received continued support from Evercore ISI, which kept its “outperform” rating, citing growth potential from enterprise AI demand.