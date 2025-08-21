Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Stock Slips 2.5% After Q2 Earnings Miss Profit Expectations Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Walmart shares dropped 2.5% to $100.00 in after-hours trading Thursday after the retail giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.68 for its fiscal 2026 second quarter, falling short of analyst expectations of $0.73. This marked the end of a 12-quarter streak of bottom-line beats for the world’s largest retailer.

Despite the profit miss, revenue exceeded expectations with 4.8% year-over-year growth to $177.4 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $175.94 billion. The strong top-line performance was driven by robust comparable store sales growth of 4.6% for Walmart U.S., beating expectations of 4.0%, while Sam’s Club comparable sales rose 5.9%, exceeding projections of 5.2%.

Key growth drivers included exceptional e-commerce performance, with global e-commerce sales surging 25% compared to analyst expectations of 17.2% growth. Walmart U.S. sales climbed 4.8% to $120.9 billion, while Sam's Club U.S. sales increased 3.4% to $23.6 billion. The company's gross profit rate improved to 24.5% from 24.4% in the prior year.

Management raised full-year guidance despite the earnings shortfall, lifting adjusted EPS expectations to $2.52-$2.62 from $2.50-$2.60, and increasing net sales growth projections to 3.75%-4.75% from 3%-4%. This guidance increase suggests confidence in the company’s underlying business momentum despite margin pressures.

The earnings miss comes amid ongoing tariff uncertainties that have complicated Walmart’s financial outlook. CFO John David Rainey previously indicated in May that rising tariffs might necessitate price increases, and the company has already begun raising prices on specific products including baby supplies and home items. The company had refrained from providing second-quarter guidance due to evolving tariff policies and their impact on inventory accounting.finance.yahoo

Wall Street analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish on Walmart despite the earnings disappointment, with all but one of 43 analysts maintaining buy or strong buy ratings. The stock had outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date with gains of over 13% entering Thursday, compared to the index’s 9% rise. Analysts view Walmart’s market share gains across product categories, particularly among higher-income consumers, as evidence of the company’s strong value proposition and digital convenience.