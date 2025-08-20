Walmart (WMT) recalls shrimp in 13 states after FDA finds radioactive contamination

Walmart has recalled frozen shrimp products in 13 states after the FDA discovered potential radioactive contamination from Cesium-137, a dangerous isotope that poses long-term cancer risks.

The recall affects Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp sold at Walmart stores across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. The contaminated products carry lot codes 8005538-1, 8005539-1, and 8005540-1, all with a March 15, 2027 best-by date.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection detected Cesium-137 in shipping containers at four major ports: Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami. The contamination originated from Indonesian supplier PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods), which has been banned from importing products into the United States.

While the detected Cesium-137 levels of 68.48 Bq/kg fall below the FDA’s intervention threshold of 1,200 Bq/kg, officials warn that prolonged exposure could increase cancer risk by damaging cellular DNA. The FDA emphasized that although the contamination wouldn’t pose acute harm, repeated low-dose exposure carries elevated cancer risks.

No contaminated shrimp entered U.S. commerce, according to the FDA, but the agency recommended the recall as a precautionary measure due to unsanitary conditions at the supplier’s facility. One sample of breaded shrimp from the same supplier tested positive for Cesium-137, confirming the contamination concern.

Walmart immediately implemented a sales restriction and removed the products from affected stores. Customers who purchased the recalled shrimp should dispose of them immediately and can obtain full refunds at any Walmart location.

The FDA continues investigating with Indonesian regulatory authorities to determine the contamination’s root cause, while coordinating with Customs and Border Protection to prevent any additional contaminated seafood from entering the country.