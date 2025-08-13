Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) Director Anton J. Levy Buys $3.55 Million in Stock, Signaling Insider Confidence

Warner Bros. Discovery director Anton J. Levy has purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s Series A common stock across two sessions on August 11 and 12, totaling $3.55 million, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The transactions were executed at weighted average prices of $10.90 and $11.00 per share, with disclosed price ranges indicating multiple prints within each session.

Following the purchases, Levy’s direct holdings rose to 949,000 shares, underscoring a notable insider show of confidence at a time when investors are closely watching execution on streaming profitability, linear TV headwinds, and studio slate performance.

The filing categorized both transactions as open-market purchases (code “P”) and reported no derivative activity, suggesting a straightforward accumulation strategy.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery traded higher intraday on Wednesday following the disclosure, with one market report noting gains of more than 6% as investors digested the insider buy and short-term momentum in the name. Separate coverage highlighted that Levy’s cost basis left the position showing an immediate paper gain at the session high, reinforcing the market’s positive read-through on the purchase.

Insider buying at scale often serves as a sentiment catalyst for value-focused investors, particularly when aligned with operational inflection points and capital allocation discipline. While a single director’s purchase does not change fundamentals, the size and timing of Levy’s $3.55 million commitment provide an incremental signal that may support near-term confidence as Warner Bros. Discovery navigates its strategic priorities in direct-to-consumer and studio pipelines.