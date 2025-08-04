Wayfair (NYSE: W) Stock Surges as Q2 2025 Earnings Deliver Best Growth Since 2021

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) shares rallied on Monday, climbing nearly 11% to $72.34 after the company reported its strongest quarterly financial results in over four years.

The Wayfair posted second-quarter net revenue of $3.3 billion, a 5% increase year-over-year, marking its highest growth rate since early 2021. Excluding the impact from its exit of the German market, revenue growth reached an impressive 6%.

Profitability returned in a big way: Wayfair swung to a Q2 net profit of $15 million, reversing a $42 million net loss in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share hit $0.11, while adjusted earnings per share soared to $0.87, dramatically beating analyst expectations.

Gross profit margin expanded to 30.1%, underlining business model leverage and management’s renewed focus on efficiency.

U.S. revenue rose by 5.3% to $2.9 billion, while international revenue advanced 3.1% to $399 million. The company’s active customer base stood at 21 million, down year-over-year, but last twelve months’ net revenue per active customer rose 5.9% to $572, reflecting stronger spending by loyal customers. Repeat customers accounted for more than 80% of total orders, reinforcing the brand’s resonance and customer retention.

Wayfair’s strong liquidity position, with $1.8 billion in total liquidity, enables continued investment in strategic initiatives and operational enhancements. CEO Niraj Shah attributed the turnaround to disciplined execution and prudent investments, expressing optimism for sustained growth and profitability through 2025 and beyond.

This earnings beat and Wayfair’s best revenue growth since the pandemic boom period signal a potential resurgence in the home retail sector, offering fresh optimism to market participants and investors.