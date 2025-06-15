Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 6,644 Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) | Robinhood Stock Price

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC has acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), purchasing 6,644 shares during the first quarter of 2025, according to the firm’s latest filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The stake is valued at approximately $277,000.

This move comes as institutional interest in Robinhood remains strong, with 93.27% of the company’s stock currently held by institutional investors. Other recent transactions include significant increases in holdings by firms such as Whipplewood Advisors LLC and CoreCap Advisors LLC.

Insider activity has also been notable. In April, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares, and in March, director Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares, reflecting ongoing portfolio adjustments by company insiders.

Wall Street analysts maintain a generally positive outlook on Robinhood, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17. Recent analyst reports have set price targets ranging from $43 to $61, though some have adjusted targets downward in recent months.

Robinhood Markets shares have experienced significant volatility and growth in 2025, with the stock price rising sharply amid speculation over potential inclusion in the S&P 500 index and continued strong institutional engagement.