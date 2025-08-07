WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stake in QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) with Purchase of 4,625 Shares

WealthShield Partners LLC has added 4,625 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to its investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2025, with the position valued at approximately $710,000.

The purchase reflects ongoing institutional confidence in QUALCOMM as the company continues to be a major player in the global semiconductor and wireless technology sectors.

This move aligns with a broader trend of institutional investors increasing their holdings in QUALCOMM throughout 2025, as the company benefits from robust demand for its chipset solutions, ongoing revenue growth, and leadership in areas like AI processing and advanced connectivity.

QUALCOMM’s recent quarterly results have reinforced positive sentiment, with strong earnings driven by impressive performance in automotive and IoT segments, as well as conventional mobile device markets.

The company’s accelerated stock buyback commitments and steady dividend payouts have further supported investor confidence. The addition of QUALCOMM by WealthShield Partners LLC joins a long list of institutional activity that underscores QUALCOMM’s appeal as a core holding for exposure to the expanding technology and semiconductor landscape.

As institutional buying remains strong, market participants will continue to monitor how QUALCOMM capitalizes on its leadership in AI chips, automotive solutions, and high-performance wireless infrastructure, all of which are increasingly central to future growth in the tech sector.