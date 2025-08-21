WH Smith (LON: SMWH) shares plunge up to 41% after £30m North America accounting error; profit outlook cut

WH Smith shares crashed as much as 40% on Thursday after the travel retailer uncovered a £30m accounting error in its North American division, forcing a sharp downgrade to its full-year profit guidance and triggering an independent review.

The company said a year-end financial review identified an overstatement of around £30m in expected headline trading profit due to the accelerated recognition of supplier income in North America. As a result, WH Smith now expects the division to generate about £25m of trading profit this year, versus a prior expectation of around £55m. Group pre-tax profit is now guided to roughly £110m, down from market expectations near £140m.

The stock drop wiped out hundreds of millions of pounds in market value and sent shares to their lowest level in about a decade, dealing a major blow to management credibility just months after the company agreed to sell its UK high street estate to focus on higher-margin global travel outlets. The board has engaged an external firm to conduct an independent review, with further details expected alongside full-year results.

The North America unit, a core pillar of WH Smith’s growth strategy, operates hundreds of airport stores and branded concessions. The discovery raises questions over controls and oversight in a business that has been central to the group’s pivot toward travel retail.

Investors reacted swiftly to the guidance reset, with concerns that the issue could indicate broader process weaknesses, even as the company framed the error as primarily related to revenue timing. Restoring confidence will hinge on the findings of the review, evidence of strengthened financial controls, and reassurance that trading momentum in travel locations remains intact into the new financial year.

The episode marks one of WH Smith’s steepest single-day declines and underscores the heightened sensitivity around earnings quality as retailers navigate complex supplier arrangements and shifting demand across geographies.