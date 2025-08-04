What’s Driving AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, Micron, and Nvidia Higher Today

Shares of AMD, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Micron, and Nvidia rose sharply on Monday, showing renewed interest from investors in the semiconductor sector.

This rally results from strong quarterly results, impressive guidance, and increasing confidence that spending on artificial intelligence (AI) will boost long-term demand for advanced chips and data center infrastructure.

Nvidia made headlines by closing at a record high, with a market cap of nearly $3.8 trillion. The company leads in the GPU and AI accelerator market, and its improvements in the Blackwell platform set industry standards.

Broadcom and Marvell also benefited from investor optimism about their custom AI silicon and data-center networking. They expect strong demand from major cloud providers to continue into 2026 and beyond.

Micron Technology, a leader in high-bandwidth memory (HBM), recently reported record quarterly revenue—up almost 50% from the previous quarter for key AI memory components. Analysts believe that spending on AI in data centers is only beginning, positioning Micron and similar suppliers to benefit as AI moves more onto devices.

AMD’s stock increase comes from the ongoing strength of its CPU business and signs of increased demand for its AI-related servers. Encouraging earnings over the past year and strategic successes in high-performance areas have strengthened investor confidence in the company’s future earnings.

The wider chip industry rally happens despite recent challenges, like a weak U.S. jobs report and renewed trade tensions. Investors think that trends in AI adoption, cloud infrastructure growth, and custom silicon will outweigh these short-term risks.

Analysts highlight Nvidia, Marvell, and Broadcom as key providers for the technology shift currently driving significant stock market gains.

For investors, this growth in the semiconductor sector signals an important change: as demand driven by AI increases and new records are set, the industry leaders are not only advancing technology but also changing market growth around the world.