Why Amazon, Walmart, and Others Are Building Their Own Digital Dollar

Retail titans Amazon and Walmart are reportedly exploring plans to launch their own U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins, a move that signals a monumental shift in how mainstream commerce intersects with digital currency. This development is not happening in a vacuum; it follows similar initiatives from other giants.

PayPal has already launched its own stablecoin, which has grown significantly, while e-commerce platform Shopify has moved to integrate USDC payments.

Even Meta is reportedly revisiting its stablecoin ambitions, underscoring a broader trend where the world’s largest corporations are strategically embracing blockchain-based payment systems.

The primary motivation for this corporate push into digital currency is a direct challenge to the high costs and inefficiencies of traditional payment networks. Retail operates on notoriously thin margins, and credit card processing fees, which typically range from 2% to 3.5%, represent a massive expense.

For companies like Amazon and Walmart, with hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales, these interchange fees paid to providers like Visa and Mastercard translate to billions in lost revenue each year. By creating a proprietary stablecoin, retailers can establish a closed-loop payment system, effectively bypassing these costly intermediaries and retaining a significant portion of their sales revenue.

Beyond the staggering cost savings, stablecoins offer a dramatic improvement in operational efficiency. Traditional credit card transactions can take several days to settle, meaning merchants must wait to access their funds. This delay impacts cash flow and introduces complexities, especially for global operations.

Stablecoin transactions, built on blockchain technology, can settle in seconds with finality. This near-instantaneous settlement speeds up cash flow, streamlines cross-border payments to international suppliers, and provides retailers with greater control over their financial infrastructure.

While these plans are still in exploratory stages, their potential to disrupt the financial landscape is immense. The widespread adoption of corporate stablecoins hinges on regulatory clarity, with U.S. lawmakers currently considering legislation that would establish a framework for their issuance.

The entry of household names like Amazon and Walmart into the crypto space sends a powerful message that stablecoins are evolving from a niche asset for traders into a legitimate and potentially inevitable tool for global commerce. This shift could fundamentally reshape consumer payments and challenge the long-standing dominance of traditional banking and card networks.