Why AMD, Broadcom, Micron, and Nvidia Stocks Are Soaring Today Amid AI Boom and Earnings Hype

Tech stocks are making a strong comeback today, with semiconductor companies AMD, Broadcom, and Nvidia at the forefront. Investors are buying shares of these companies, boosting their prices due to growing market optimism and upcoming earnings reports.

As of midday on August 4, 2025, AMD’s stock has gone up over 5 percent, reaching new 52-week highs. Broadcom and Nvidia have also risen by more than 2 percent, helping to lift the Nasdaq Composite.

This surge comes as the market moves past last week’s concerns about tariffs and fears of economic slowdowns. Futures for major stock indexes were up this morning, suggesting a recovery from Friday’s declines. AMD is particularly in the spotlight with its second-quarter earnings report due tomorrow. Wall Street expects strong results as the company expands its presence in AI chips.

AMD’s MI350 GPU series is becoming popular with business customers, offering strong performance at lower costs than competitors. Analysts have raised price targets, with some predicting AMD’s stock could hit $200 per share due to high demand in data centers and high-performance computing.

Broadcom’s stock is also gaining from the growth in AI infrastructure, as its hardware and software are vital for connecting data centers. Positive analyst reports about ongoing demand in AI have given the stock an additional boost, even as it approaches a trillion-dollar valuation.

Meanwhile, Nvidia remains in the news, benefiting from relaxed export restrictions that could increase its revenue in China. Nvidia’s GPUs are top choices for AI training, and its recent milestones, like reaching a $4 trillion market cap, highlight its importance in this growing sector.

Overall, this momentum shows that investors are confident in the long-term potential of AI, even though valuations are high. AMD trades at about 55 times forward earnings, while Nvidia and Broadcom are similarly valued — but forecasts for strong revenue growth justify these prices.

As cloud companies increase their spending on AI hardware, these firms are in a good position to benefit. Traders should keep an eye on AMD’s earnings report, as it could affect the whole group. For now, the strong performance of these three companies illustrates why semiconductor stocks are appealing in today’s changing market.