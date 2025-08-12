Why AMD, Nvidia, and INTC are showing mixed trading signals today

Shares of major U.S. chipmakers traded mixed on Tuesday as fresh policy developments rattled sentiment across the semiconductor sector. Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD) both edged lower in early trading, while Intel (INTC) rose, as investors weighed the potential impact of a new U.S. government arrangement tied to AI chip exports to China.

Reports indicate Nvidia and AMD have agreed to remit 15% of revenue from China-compliant AI chip sales to Washington in exchange for export licenses. The unprecedented “revenue-for-access” deal would cover products such as Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308 accelerators, allowing vendors to re-enter a lucrative market but at reduced margins. The agreement comes amid signs Beijing is discouraging adoption of the H20, raising questions about actual demand despite regulatory clearance.

The policy news has injected fresh volatility into AI-focused semiconductor names, which have seen sharp rallies this year on strong data center and enterprise demand. Traders expressed concerns that the levy could pressure profitability while setting a precedent for further revenue-sharing requirements in sensitive technology sectors.

Intel’s shares traded higher in contrast, buoyed by rotation into legacy and diversified chipmakers. Market chatter around a potential White House meeting with Intel’s CEO, coupled with speculation the company could secure its own favorable policy terms, helped attract buying interest. Investors also pointed to Intel’s smaller exposure to high-end AI GPU markets as a buffer against the current policy-driven uncertainty.

The divergence underscores a push-and-pull dynamic in the chip sector: unrelenting optimism about the AI investment cycle on one side, and shifting export and tariff policies on the other. Market participants are now watching closely for official confirmation of the revenue-sharing agreements and any further guidance from U.S. and Chinese regulators as they recalibrate chip trade rules.