Why BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) stock is down today

BigBear.ai is falling sharply after reporting Q2 results that missed expectations and cutting its full-year outlook, which triggered a negative market reaction in after-hours and premarket trading.

The company posted Q2 revenue of $32.5 million, down 18% year over year and more than 20% below consensus, and an adjusted loss per share of -$0.71 versus expectations for -$0.06, driven partly by non-cash items and weaker volume on certain U.S. Army programs.

Management also slashed 2025 revenue guidance to $125 million–$140 million (well below prior analyst estimates near $168 million) and withdrew adjusted EBITDA guidance due to federal contract disruptions and anticipated growth investments, deepening investor concerns about near-term visibility and profitability.

Headline non-cash charges—$135.8 million from derivative liability fair-value changes and a $70.6 million goodwill impairment—contributed to a $228.6 million quarterly net loss, amplifying the negative sentiment even as the company highlighted a strong cash balance around $391 million.

Analyst reaction added pressure: H.C. Wainwright lowered its price target to $8 while maintaining a Buy, reflecting tempered near-term assumptions after the revenue miss and guidance cut.