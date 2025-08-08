Why Block, Iress, Nick Scali, and Westgold shares are storming higher today

Australian equities are mixed into the Friday close, but four names are breaking higher on company-specific catalysts: Block, Iress, Nick Scali, and Westgold.

Block led gains after a stronger-than-expected second-quarter update showed gross profit up 14% to US$2.54 billion, powered by 16% growth in Cash App and an 11% lift in Square, with management highlighting accelerating momentum into July; the ASX line traded firmly higher as investors digested improving operating leverage and product velocity.

Separate sector coverage has also underscored the earnings beat and upgraded full-year guidance from the U.S.-listed parent, reinforcing sentiment toward the local line.

Iress surged after confirming preliminary talks with private equity groups Blackstone and Thoma Bravo following an earlier approach from Blackstone at A$10.50 per share that was subsequently withdrawn, with the board now assessing whether a new proposal could be recommended to shareholders.

The disclosure placed a valuation marker under the stock and revived a longstanding takeover narrative in Australian financial software, drawing focus to Iress’s portfolio reshaping and upcoming results timetable.

Furniture retailer Nick Scali rallied on full-year numbers showing group revenue up 5.8% to $495.3 million, even as net profit after tax fell 24.4% to $62 million; management pointed to a strong start to FY26 sales, a forward indicator that helped offset the earnings decline and supported the re-rate. The market’s response suggests investors are prioritising top-line resilience and near-term order trends over backward-looking margin compression.

Gold producer Westgold extended gains after issuing FY26 guidance for 345,000–385,000oz at an AISC of $2,600–$2,900/oz, implying a 5.7%–18% production uplift versus FY25, with brokers highlighting the improving growth profile and maintaining constructive ratings and targets.

The combination of volume growth and disciplined cost bands has reinforced confidence in Westgold’s medium-term free cash flow potential in a supportive gold-price backdrop.

Taken together, the day’s moves were driven by tangible catalysts—beats and guidance upgrades at Block, confirmed M&A interest at Iress, forward sales momentum at Nick Scali, and rising production with cost discipline at Westgold—outperforming a softer broader market.