Why Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Stock Was Looking Sickly Today

Eli Lilly’s stock fell 0.45% to $756.64 on July 31, 2025, as investors reacted to disappointing news from a key diabetes drug trial and broader concerns in the popular GLP-1 weight-loss drug market.

The main reason for the stock drop was new trial data. It showed that Mounjaro, Lilly’s top-selling diabetes medication, did not clearly outperform Trulicity, an older drug, in important heart-related outcomes.

Although Mounjaro did show some reduction in heart attacks and strokes for diabetes patients, it did not meet the higher expectations that analysts and investors had.

This raised concerns about Mounjaro’s ability to promote growth for Lilly’s leading GLP-1 product line, which has significantly boosted the company’s market value recently.

Lilly’s stock was also affected by ongoing market worries in the GLP-1 drug sector. Investors have watched competitor Novo Nordisk’s stock drop sharply after it lowered its profit forecast due to increasing competition and concerns about long-term growth in obesity and diabetes treatments.

This turbulence in the sector affected Lilly, which, despite its recent strong performance, faces the same competitive and regulatory challenges.

Additionally, some investors believe Lilly’s recent sales and earnings outlook could be at risk if competitors lower their prices or if growth in obesity drugs slows down. As a result, investors were cautious, focusing on potential risks ahead of Eli Lilly’s financial results set to be announced next week.