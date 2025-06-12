Why is Boeing (NYSE: BA) Stock Tanking Today?| Boeing Share Price

Boeing shares are experiencing a sharp selloff today, plunging more than 7% in pre-market trading, as investors react to breaking news of a major Air India plane crash involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner near Ahmedabad, India.

The tragic incident, which occurred shortly after takeoff on a flight bound for London Gatwick, involved over 200 passengers and crew members. Emergency response teams have been deployed to the crash site in a densely populated area, and authorities are still assessing the full extent of casualties and damage.

This crash marks the first major accident involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet and comes at a time when Boeing is already under intense scrutiny regarding the safety and reliability of its commercial aircraft. The company has faced a series of high-profile incidents and regulatory investigations over the past several years, and each new event tends to trigger immediate and severe market reactions.

Today’s sharp decline saw Boeing’s stock price drop from $214 to around $197 per share, erasing billions in market capitalization and threatening to undo some of the stock’s recent gains.

The market’s response highlights the sensitivity of Boeing’s valuation to aviation safety news, particularly when it involves a flagship aircraft model. Investors are concerned about potential regulatory fallout, reputational damage, and the risk of airlines reconsidering future orders.

With the cause of the crash still under investigation, uncertainty is likely to persist in the days ahead, keeping pressure on Boeing’s stock as more details emerge.

In summary, Boeing’s stock is tanking today due to the immediate fallout from the Air India Dreamliner crash, which has reignited concerns about the company’s safety record and future business prospects. The situation remains fluid as authorities continue their investigation and the aviation industry closely monitors Boeing’s response.