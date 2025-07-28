Why Is CEA Industries Stock (NASDAQ: VAPE) Up 675% Today?

Shares of CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: VAPE) jumped an incredible 675% in pre-market trading on July 28, 2025. This sudden increase surprised many in the trading community and put the small-cap stock in the spotlight on Wall Street.

The surge followed the company’s announcement of a $500 million private placement that was larger than expected and very popular among investors. This move aims to create the largest publicly listed BNB Chain digital asset treasury in the world.

By setting up this treasury, CEA Industries plans to use BNB, the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, in a way that has never been seen before in public markets.

Incoming CEO David Namdar, previously of Galaxy Digital, along with experienced CIOs and digital asset experts, will lead the treasury strategy. Investors are excited about the company’s shift toward the growing vape and digital asset markets.

Retail interest is also rising, with VAPE becoming the top trending stock on social media and trading platforms today. Recently, CEA Industries completed the purchase of Canadian vape retailer Fat Panda, enhancing its position in the regulated nicotine market and aligning the company with fast-growing consumer sectors.

The combination of an innovative BNB treasury plan, strong leadership, and active retail interest has sparked a historic rally, making VAPE one of the most-watched stocks of the day. With the deal expected to finalize soon and key crypto and institutional investors involved, all eyes are on CEA Industries’ next moves as it enters the digital assets era.