Why Is Small-Cap Stock Mill City Ventures (NASDAQ: MCVT) Up Over 200%?

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ: MCVT) recently caught the eye of investors after its stock price soared by over 200% in just one day. On July 28, 2025, the stock closed at $5.90, rising from $1.85 the day before, due to unusually high trading volume that topped 100 million shares—much more than its usual amount.

This significant price jump is mainly due to the company announcing a $450 million private placement to create a crypto treasury strategy using the Sui blockchain. Mill City Ventures plans to use about 98% of this money to buy SUI tokens, which are the main digital asset of the Sui blockchain.

This strategy positions the company as a leader in moving traditional finance into the cryptocurrency world, with notable support from firms like Karatage Opportunities, the Sui Foundation, Galaxy Digital, and Pantera Capital.

In addition to this big crypto plan, several other factors are driving the positive outlook for the company:

High insider ownership: CEO Yuriy Kosyuk owns about 60% of the company’s shares, which helps boost investor confidence in the company’s direction.

Speculation and momentum trading: The impressive gains have attracted many traders looking to capitalize on the momentum, as seen by the surge in trading volume and activity on social media.

Positive sentiment and technical breakouts: Analysts notice that the company is undervalued and has improved financial health, as MCVT has no debt and strong cash flow, which leads to favorable signals for investors.

Investors are focused on the completion of the private placement and the company’s future actions in digital assets. With its new focus on cryptocurrency and experienced leadership, Mill City Ventures III is now viewed as a promising investment at the crossroads of traditional finance and blockchain innovation, explaining the sharp rise in its share price