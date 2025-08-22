Why Reddit Stock (NYSE: RDDT) Is Plummeting This Week

Reddit shares fell sharply this week as a mix of macro jitters and sector-specific worries hit one of 2024–25’s most volatile social-media names. A fresh wave of inflation concerns—stoked by big-box retailer updates on pricing and tariffs—reignited fears that the Federal Reserve could delay rate cuts, pressuring risk assets broadly and high-multiple AI beneficiaries in particular.

The pullback came amid a wider tech wobble, with the Nasdaq also sliding as investors de-risked ahead of key policy signals and data.

Sentiment toward AI-exposed names took an additional blow from a widely circulated MIT study suggesting that the vast majority of enterprises have yet to realize tangible returns from generative AI investments, prompting investors to reassess premium valuations tied to data-licensing narratives—a key pillar of Reddit’s bull case this year.

Reddit’s stock, which has rallied triple digits over the past quarter on accelerating revenue and profitability improvements, proved especially sensitive to shifts in AI enthusiasm and rates expectations, amplifying downside momentum when macro headlines turned.

The selling also follows a torrid run into and after earnings, leaving shares vulnerable to profit-taking as traders locked in gains following Reddit’s most profitable quarter and a 78% year-over-year revenue jump to roughly $500 million in Q2.

In highly momentum-driven names, even modest narrative shocks can trigger outsized moves, and Reddit’s elevated valuation and high beta magnified the reaction this week.

In short, the downdraft reflects three forces converging: renewed inflation/tariff worries that weigh on rate-sensitive growth stocks; skepticism about near-term enterprise AI payoffs undermining data-licensing premiums; and technical overextension after a rapid climb that invited profit-taking.

While the long-term thesis around Reddit’s advertising and data opportunities remains intact for some bulls, near-term volatility is likely to persist as markets recalibrate AI expectations and the policy outlook.