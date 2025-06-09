Why Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Soared Today | RKLB Stock

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ: RKLB) soared today, continuing its remarkable run and capturing Wall Street’s attention with a surge of over 9% during regular trading hours. The rally builds on a recent wave of momentum, with the stock up more than 36% in the past month and an extraordinary 534% over the past year, making it one of the standout performers in the aerospace and defense sector.

Today’s gains were fueled by a combination of strong operational milestones, bullish analyst sentiment, and growing optimism about Rocket Lab’s transformation into a vertically integrated space and defense powerhouse.

Investors responded positively to news of the company’s recent high-profile launches, including its seventh mission of 2025 and its 65th launch overall, which successfully deployed advanced imaging satellites for BlackSky Technology. Rocket Lab’s demonstrated ability to execute frequent, reliable launches has reinforced its reputation as a leading provider of orbital delivery services.

Adding to investor enthusiasm is Rocket Lab’s strategic expansion beyond launch services. The company’s acquisition of GEOST, a specialist in advanced sensor payloads for satellites, marks a pivotal step toward becoming a full-spectrum defense contractor.

This move positions Rocket Lab to compete for lucrative national security contracts, especially as geopolitical tensions drive increased demand for space-based surveillance and intelligence capabilities. The integration of GEOST’s technology enables Rocket Lab to offer complete mission solutions for U.S. government and defense clients, opening new avenues for growth.

Financially, Rocket Lab’s fundamentals are also improving. The company’s gross margin is trending upward, with Q2 guidance targeting a GAAP gross margin of 30–32%. While Rocket Lab remains unprofitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis, the path to scalability and profitability is becoming clearer as the company grows its backlog and diversifies its revenue mix between commercial and government contracts.

Analyst sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive, with 88% of Wall Street analysts rating the stock a “Buy.” The company’s robust order book, expanding capabilities, and innovative approach have positioned it as a key player in the rapidly evolving space economy.

As Rocket Lab continues to execute on its ambitious growth strategy, today’s surge reflects mounting confidence in its future trajectory.