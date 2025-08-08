Why The Trade Desk (TTD) plunged nearly 40%: soft outlook, tariff headwinds, and CFO change

The Trade Desk shares collapsed close to 40% Friday after the ad-tech firm paired a mixed Q2 print with a softer-than-hoped outlook, flagged tariff-related pressure on large-brand ad budgets, and announced a CFO transition that amplified uncertainty.

Management said new U.S. tariffs are prompting major advertisers to rein in spending, a headwind CEO Jeff Green highlighted on the earnings call as weighing on big-campaign demand and near‑term growth visibility.

The macro caution overshadowed Q2 results that showed revenue up 19% to $694 million and adjusted EPS of $0.41, metrics that were roughly in line to slightly better on sales but not enough to reassure investors looking for a stronger second‑half reacceleration.

What stung most was guidance and tone: the company’s Q3 revenue outlook tracked consensus rather than delivering upside, reinforcing fears of decelerating growth amid a tougher ad environment and leaving little catalyst for multiple support following a recent index-driven rally. Several outlets also noted that revenue growth slowed from Q1’s pace, sharpening worries about momentum into the September quarter.

The company named board member Alex Kayyal as incoming CFO, succeeding Laura Schenkein, a move that, while orderly, added to risk perception on a day when investors were already reacting to softer signals on growth and demand.

The combination of tariff commentary, in-line guidance, slowing growth versus Q1, and leadership change triggered a wave of downgrades and price-target cuts, accelerating the selloff.