Why XRP Is Going Down: XRP Drops 5% as Bitcoin and Ethereum Retreat Amid Heavy Profit-Taking

XRP, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, fell 5% on August 18, 2025, sliding below the key $3 level for the first time in nearly two weeks. The decline mirrors a broader pullback in the cryptocurrency sector, with Bitcoin and Ethereum also seeing notable drops. This synchronized retreat highlights several underlying factors driving the correction.

The primary cause is heavy profit-taking across major digital assets. After a sharp rally in July and early August, a vast majority of XRP holders—over 90%—were sitting on significant gains. This setup historically leads traders to lock in profits, triggering a wave of selling that can quickly snowball as momentum shifts. The day’s sell-off was exacerbated by unusually high trading volumes, amplifying price pressure and panic selling among retail investors.

Whale and insider selling also contributed to the rapid decline. Large holders, including Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen, reportedly moved substantial amounts of XRP onto exchanges, spurring fears among smaller traders and intensifying the sell-off. Such insider activity often leads to a chain reaction as retail investors rush to follow suit.

Further, XRP failed to break through key technical resistance at $3.05 and reversed sharply after reaching a local high near $3.17. The inability to sustain upward momentum prompted traders to exit positions, increasing short-term volatility.

Bitcoin shed value to $115,000—with nearly $500 million in sector-wide liquidations—while Ethereum and other altcoins also retreated, creating a climate of risk reduction.

XRP’s correction reflects not only sector-wide profit-taking but also broader market sentiment, technical resistance, and notable insider moves. As a result, XRP is now testing new support levels after a period of overheated bullishness, with analysts watching for stabilizing signals before a possible recovery.