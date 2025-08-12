Will Perplexity’s $34.5 billion bid for Google Chrome succeed?

Unlikely in the near term. The bid is contingent on a court-ordered divestiture in the U.S. search antitrust case, and the judge has signaled openness to narrower remedies while acknowledging that forcing a Chrome sale would be a “hard case legally and factually,” making a divestiture far from assured.

Perplexity’s offer appears calibrated to demonstrate there is a ready buyer if divestiture is ordered, but Google has not indicated any willingness to sell Chrome and is appealing the underlying monopoly ruling, further lowering near-term deal probability.

Remedies under consideration include capping or curbing Google’s default-search payments, limited data-sharing, and choice screens—measures that could address competition without the complexities of selling Chrome, which the judge has actively explored as potentially more practical alternatives.

Even if divestiture were ordered, the court would vet buyer suitability, transition of key Chrome/Chromium teams, data safeguards, and ongoing investment—hurdles that add execution risk to any Perplexity transaction despite the company’s claim of full financing commitments.

Bottom line: The offer raises the profile of divestiture as a remedy, but the most likely path is a set of softer, targeted remedies rather than a forced Chrome sale, leaving Perplexity’s bid a long shot absent an extraordinary court directive.