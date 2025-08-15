Wix.com Boosts Share Buyback Program by $200 Million, Signaling Strong Confidence

Wix.com has announced a significant expansion of its capital return strategy, with its Board of Directors authorizing a $200 million increase to the company’s share repurchase program.

This move boosts the total available authorization to a substantial $500 million, reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

The decision comes as Wix has already been actively buying back its own stock, having repurchased $300 million of its ordinary shares since the beginning of 2025. This latest increase signals strong confidence from the company’s leadership in its financial health and its ability to continue generating robust free cash flow.

Under the expanded program, Wix has the flexibility to repurchase its securities, including ordinary shares and convertible notes, through various methods. These can include open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions and regulatory requirements.

The enhanced buyback program underscores a disciplined approach to capital allocation from the web development giant. By actively repurchasing shares, Wix aims to enhance shareholder value while continuing to invest in its long-term growth initiatives within the competitive digital presence market.