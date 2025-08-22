Workday Reports Strong Q2 2026 Results, Beats Earnings but Stock Falls on Mixed Revenue Performance

Workday Inc. delivered robust second quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Thursday, posting earnings that exceeded analyst expectations while total revenue came in slightly below projections, leading to a 3.6% decline in after-hours trading despite strong underlying business metrics.

Revenue Growth Continues Despite Slight Miss

The enterprise software company reported total revenues of $2.348 billion for the quarter ended July 31, representing a 12.6% year-over-year increase but falling just short of the $2.389 billion consensus estimate. Subscription revenues, a critical metric for SaaS companies, grew 14.0% to $2.169 billion, demonstrating continued customer demand for Workday’s cloud-based human resources and financial management solutions.

Workday’s profitability showed remarkable improvement, with GAAP operating income surging to $248 million, or 10.6% of revenues, compared to $111 million or 5.3% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP operating income reached $680 million, representing a 29.0% margin versus 24.9% last year. Diluted earnings per share of $2.21 handily beat the consensus estimate of $2.16, while GAAP EPS of $0.84 doubled from $0.49 in the comparable quarter.

Strong Cash Generation and Backlog Growth

The company generated $616 million in operating cash flows and $588 million in free cash flows, increases of 7.8% and 13.9% respectively. Total subscription revenue backlog grew 17.6% to $25.37 billion, while 12-month backlog expanded 16.4% to $7.91 billion, providing strong visibility into future revenue streams.

Strategic AI Investments and Acquisitions

Workday announced the acquisitions of Paradox, a conversational AI platform for recruitment, and Flowise, a low-code AI agent platform, as part of its strategy to expand AI capabilities. CEO Carl Eschenbach highlighted the company’s “AI and platform innovation” as key growth drivers, with customers choosing Workday to “navigate AI transformation” and “streamline operations.

Following the strong first-half performance and Paradox acquisition, Workday increased its fiscal 2026 subscription revenue guidance to $8.815 billion, representing 14.2% growth, up from previous expectations. The company also raised its non-GAAP operating margin guidance to approximately 29%, reflecting operational efficiency improvements.

Challenges in Government Segment

CEO Eschenbach noted that the state and local government segment experienced difficulties during the quarter, though he indicated the company is working to understand and address the slowdown in this vertical market.

Despite the mixed market reaction, Workday’s results demonstrate continued execution on its growth strategy, with expanding margins, strong cash generation, and strategic AI investments positioning the company for sustained growth in the evolving enterprise software market.