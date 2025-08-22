Workday’s (NASDAQ: WDAY) Quarterly Revenue Forecast Disappoints Despite Strong Q2 Results

Workday shares tumbled 4% in after-hours trading Thursday after the enterprise software company’s quarterly subscription revenue guidance fell short of investor expectations, overshadowing otherwise solid second-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

Despite beating earnings estimates with adjusted EPS of $2.21 versus the $2.16 consensus, Workday’s forward-looking quarterly subscription revenue projections disappointed Wall Street analysts who had hoped for stronger growth momentum. The company’s total revenue of $2.348 billion for Q2 also came in slightly below the $2.389 billion estimate, though it represented healthy 12.6% year-over-year growth.

Mixed Signals on Growth Trajectory

While Workday raised its full-year fiscal 2026 subscription revenue guidance to $8.815 billion, representing 14.2% growth, the quarterly outlook suggested a more measured pace of expansion than investors anticipated. The company’s subscription revenues grew 14.0% to $2.169 billion in Q2, but the forward guidance indicated potential moderation in growth rates.

CEO Carl Eschenbach acknowledged challenges in the state and local government segment during the quarter, noting the company is working to understand and address the slowdown in this vertical market. This weakness may have contributed to the conservative quarterly outlook that disappointed investors.

Profitability Improvements Shine

Despite revenue concerns, Workday demonstrated significant operational improvements with GAAP operating income surging to $248 million (10.6% margin) from $111 million (5.3%) in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating margins expanded to 29.0% from 24.9%, reflecting the company’s focus on efficiency and cost management.

The company generated strong cash flows of $616 million in operating cash and $588 million in free cash flow, increases of 7.8% and 13.9% respectively. Total subscription revenue backlog grew 17.6% to $25.37 billion, providing visibility into future revenue streams.

AI Investments and Strategic Direction

Workday announced acquisitions of conversational AI platform Paradox and low-code AI agent platform Flowise as part of its strategy to expand artificial intelligence capabilities. The company emphasized AI transformation as a key driver for customer adoption, though investors appear cautious about near-term revenue impacts.

The stock’s after-hours decline reflects broader market sensitivity to subscription software companies that fail to provide aggressive growth forecasts, even when delivering solid operational results and profitability improvements.