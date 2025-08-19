XPeng (XPEV) Set to Release Q2 Earnings with Strong Revenue Growth Expected

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 earnings results before markets open on Tuesday, August 19, with analysts expecting continued revenue momentum despite persistent losses.

The Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer has gained significant investor attention as shares have surged over 70% year-to-date and 173% over the past twelve months.

Wall Street analysts forecast XPeng will report a loss per share of $0.11, representing a substantial improvement from the $0.19 loss recorded in the same quarter last year. Revenue is projected to reach $2.50 billion, reflecting an impressive 123% year-over-year increase that underscores the company’s rapid growth trajectory

Strong Delivery Numbers Drive Optimism

XPeng’s recent delivery performance has exceeded expectations, with the company reporting 36,717 vehicle deliveries in July—a remarkable 229% increase compared to the same month last year and a 6.1% rise from June. The success has been largely attributed to the popular Mona 03 sedan, an affordable model that has resonated strongly with consumers.

The company has demonstrated consistent ability to outperform earnings expectations, beating consensus EPS forecasts in six of its last eight quarters. This track record has maintained elevated investor expectations heading into the Q2 announcement.

Market Momentum and Analyst Sentiment

XPeng’s stock experienced heightened trading activity on Monday, with volume surging 95.77% to $0.22 billion, ranking it 423rd in market turnover while closing up 1.02%. The increased interest reflects growing anticipation around the earnings release and the company’s ongoing expansion efforts.

Analysts remain bullish on XPeng’s prospects, maintaining an average 12-month price target of $24.31, which implies 23.4% upside from current levels. The optimistic outlook is supported by the company’s international expansion initiatives and successful introduction of new vehicle models.

Strategic Initiatives and Challenges

XPeng has implemented an aggressive 5-year zero-interest and zero-down payment financing strategy, particularly for its X9 model, which differentiates it from competitors like NIO and Tesla. This unique financing approach is expected to boost sales volume and market share.

However, analysts note potential margin pressures in Q2 despite ongoing sales growth. While Q1 2025 results benefited from one-time gains including subsidies, Q2 profitability may face headwinds as the company navigates China’s competitive EV landscape.

The earnings call is scheduled for 8:00 AM ET on Tuesday, where investors will be watching for updates on the company’s production capacity, international expansion plans, and guidance for the remainder of 2025. Options traders are anticipating a post-earnings volatility range of approximately 9%, reflecting the market’s expectations for potential price movement following the results.