XRP Gains 1.89% to ₹253.73 Despite Global Cryptocurrency Market Pressure

XRP posted modest gains Wednesday, rising ₹4.71 or 1.89% to ₹253.73 in Indian rupee terms, demonstrating relative strength as the broader cryptocurrency market faced headwinds from regulatory uncertainty and Federal Reserve policy concerns.

The gain comes despite XRP trading below the psychological $3.00 level in USD terms, where it closed at $2.92 after declining approximately 4% over the past 24 hours from a high of $3.02. The cryptocurrency has been pushed into a critical $2.90 support zone amid mounting pressure from multiple fronts.

Regulatory and Security Concerns Weigh

The Securities and Exchange Commission delayed rulings on multiple XRP ETF applications, including Nasdaq’s CoinShares filing, until October. This regulatory uncertainty has increased market ambiguity just as institutional interest in XRP exchange-traded funds was building momentum.

Adding to investor concerns, a recent security audit ranked XRP Ledger lowest among 15 major blockchains, significantly impacting confidence in the network’s security infrastructure. The poor security ranking has prompted institutional portfolio adjustments at major trading firms.

Technical Levels Under Pressure

XRP faced heavy selling between 13:00-15:00 UTC on August 19, when prices collapsed from $3.04 to $2.93 with volume spiking to 137.18 million – nearly double the daily average of 71.23 million. However, buyers successfully defended the $2.85-$2.88 range multiple times overnight

The cryptocurrency has shown remarkable yearly performance with gains of approximately 430%, significantly outpacing the Layer 1 category average of 87%. Despite recent weakness, XRP maintains its position as the third-largest Layer 1 blockchain by daily trading volume.

Market Context and Outlook

XRP’s current market capitalization stands at approximately ₹16.62 trillion, with a circulating supply representing 59% of its maximum 100 billion token supply. The cryptocurrency trades significantly below its all-time high of ₹332.98 reached on January 4, 2018.

Social sentiment remains mixed as analysts debate whether XRP is positioning for a breakout amid continued whale accumulation, or if broader cryptocurrency market weakness will limit near-term upside potential.

The modest INR gains suggest Indian investors may be viewing current levels as attractive, even as global XRP markets face pressure from regulatory delays and technical concerns. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming Jackson Hole speech could provide additional direction for risk assets including cryptocurrencies.

With XRP defending key technical support levels and showing resilience in some regional markets, traders are closely monitoring whether the cryptocurrency can reclaim the $3.00 psychological level and resume its longer-term upward trajectory despite current headwinds.