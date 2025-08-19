XRP Price Falters at $3.09 Resistance, Slides Toward Key Support

XRP faced a sharp rejection at the $3.09 resistance level late Monday, erasing earlier gains and ending the session near the critical $3.00 mark. The late-day sell-off suggests mounting pressure from sellers, with technical analysts now eyeing the $2.96 demand zone as the next potential target.

The digital asset experienced a volatile 24-hour period, with prices fluctuating nearly 4% between a high of $3.10 and a low of $2.94. A surge in buying interest on Monday initially propelled XRP past the $3.00 barrier, driven by trading volume that was double the daily average. However, the rally stalled as the token failed to break through the $3.09 resistance level on multiple attempts.

Momentum shifted decisively in the final hours of trading. A spike in volume accompanied a 1% price drop, a move that analysts attribute to institutional profit-taking and triggered stop-loss orders around the $3.00 psychological level. This reversal wiped out the day’s advance and signaled that sellers were taking control.

From a technical standpoint, XRP is at a critical juncture. For the price to recover, it must hold above the immediate support level of $2.99. A successful defense of this level could allow buyers to stage another attempt at breaking the $3.09 resistance.

Conversely, a failure to hold $2.99 would likely lead to a further decline, with the next significant area of support located at the $2.96 demand zone.